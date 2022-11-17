Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Receives $5.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STRY shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Starry Group Price Performance

NYSE STRY opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Starry Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starry Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,258,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,969,762.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 516,330 shares of company stock valued at $640,436.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.