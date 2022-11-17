Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) PT at $140.00

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LANC opened at $208.72 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $149.17.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.