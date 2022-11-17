Brokerages Set Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT at $22.55

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.55.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Paramount Global Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
