Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $9.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

BIRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 1,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 765,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRD opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $425.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

