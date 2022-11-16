Tiaa Fsb Invests $232,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

TSN opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

