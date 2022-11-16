Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 172,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 775,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,129,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 971,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after acquiring an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock worth $195,303,719 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.