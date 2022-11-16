WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 24,955 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,955 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 7.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

