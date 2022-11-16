JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,204,000 after purchasing an additional 146,535 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $389.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

