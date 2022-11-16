Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 60,911 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $61,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.