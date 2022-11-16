Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,813,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $389.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

