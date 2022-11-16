DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $29.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 32,230 shares changing hands.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after buying an additional 1,298,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,641,000 after buying an additional 1,277,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

