DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $29.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 32,230 shares changing hands.
The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
