River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

