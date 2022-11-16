Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

