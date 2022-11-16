1,262 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

A stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

