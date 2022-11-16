Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,214 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 149,609 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 150.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

VMware Stock Up 0.6 %

VMware stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile



VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

