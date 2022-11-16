Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $434,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,612,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,874,000 after purchasing an additional 530,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47.

StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

