California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,497,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $49,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

