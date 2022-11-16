Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.