Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 680.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

NYSE EW opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

