Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,051,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STZ opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.49 and its 200 day moving average is $241.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 785.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

