Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 783,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,019 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

