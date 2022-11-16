Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $60,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $246.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

