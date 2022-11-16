Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.