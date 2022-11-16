Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 29,495 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $500.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Northrop Grumman

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

