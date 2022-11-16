Inspire Investing LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 5.3 %

ALGT opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.53. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $197.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.