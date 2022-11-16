Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $195.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

