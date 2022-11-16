Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Cummins worth $53,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 151.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 228,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 90.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Cummins stock opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,752. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.