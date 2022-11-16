TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $618.01 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.32 and its 200-day moving average is $579.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

