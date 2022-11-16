BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Holdings Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of BTRS worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,661 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BTRS by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BTRS by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 208,908 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.62.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $39,888.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTRS. William Blair lowered BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

