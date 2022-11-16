Cerity Partners LLC Buys 6,654 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 147.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

