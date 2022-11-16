Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,725 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 51.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lumentum by 102.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 2.0 %

LITE stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.