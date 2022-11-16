William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 16,389 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.