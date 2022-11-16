Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

