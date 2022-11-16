WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.33 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

