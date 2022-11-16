Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of WestRock worth $45,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,630,000 after purchasing an additional 179,233 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Trading Down 1.2 %

WestRock stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.