Swiss National Bank Has $54.23 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Loews worth $54,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 5,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on L. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Loews Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

