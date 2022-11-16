Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $53,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

CHKP stock opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

