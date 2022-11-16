Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.92 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.