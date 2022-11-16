WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 13,507 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $163.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.