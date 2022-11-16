Swiss National Bank Sells 16,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Masco worth $52,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after purchasing an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 97.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,316,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.