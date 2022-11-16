SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $136,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 4.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in EnerSys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENS opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

