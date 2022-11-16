Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ashland were worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after buying an additional 192,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 106.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 26.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,444,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

