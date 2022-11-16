Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,662 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.