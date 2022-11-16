Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2,134.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,739 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 45.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $355.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.44.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

