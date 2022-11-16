SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of SS&C Technologies worth $58,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

