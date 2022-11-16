Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.08.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,978 shares of company stock worth $10,819,358. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

