Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

