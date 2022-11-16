Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,936 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 132.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

