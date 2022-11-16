Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 175.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Insider Activity at Cable One

Cable One Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,100 shares of company stock worth $8,187,401. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $720.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,869.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $857.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading

