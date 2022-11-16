California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $53,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 68.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 80.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,421 shares of company stock worth $11,447,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,408.03 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,220.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,234.61.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

